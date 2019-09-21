CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Barbershop Talk: Real Talk With Teens And Young Adults

Barbershop Talk

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

The community came out in force last night for Radio One Richmond’s Barbershop Talk with Miss Community Clovia.

The focus was Real Talk With Teens and Young Adults and included youth inspirational speakers and a live performance. Two lucky winners even took home the new Jordan 1’s courtesy of our community partners, Darnell Kittrell and Steve Wood.

The event took place at Dee’s Barbershop on 1203 N Laburnum Ave in Richmond, VA. Community leaders, teens, parents, and the general public attended the forum focused on the challenges facing today’s youth.

Watch the inspiring evening below and be sure to stay connected to kissrichmond.com for details on the next Barbershop Talk!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Barbershop Talk
Barbershop Talk: Real Talk With Teens And Young…
 3 hours ago
09.21.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 15 hours ago
09.21.19
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And…
 19 hours ago
09.21.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: H&M Under Fire For Neglecting…
 19 hours ago
09.21.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 21 hours ago
09.21.19
0 item
The Top 50 Looks Out Of London Fashion…
 22 hours ago
09.21.19
Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown
 22 hours ago
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…
 22 hours ago
09.21.19
20 items
‘Sis, Are You OK?’ Folks Have Questions About…
 22 hours ago
09.21.19
Yes, Twin! Beyonce Wows Fans Dressed As Lisa…
 23 hours ago
09.21.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s a Blood? WHO SAID…
 24 hours ago
09.21.19
6 items
‘About Time!’ New Yorkers Reacts To De Blasio’s…
 1 day ago
09.21.19
African American family toasting soda glasses, enjoying barbecue on summer deck
Weekend Roundup: Hull Street Fest, ‘Passing Strange’ &…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
21 items
Dunn Dunn: Law & Order SVU Turns 20…
 1 day ago
09.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close