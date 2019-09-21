Barbershop Talk: Real Talk With Teens And Young Adults

The community came out in force last night for Radio One Richmond’s Barbershop Talk with Miss Community Clovia.

The focus was Real Talk With Teens and Young Adults and included youth inspirational speakers and a live performance. Two lucky winners even took home the new Jordan 1’s courtesy of our community partners, Darnell Kittrell and Steve Wood.

The event took place at Dee’s Barbershop on 1203 N Laburnum Ave in Richmond, VA. Community leaders, teens, parents, and the general public attended the forum focused on the challenges facing today’s youth.

Watch the inspiring evening below and be sure to stay connected to kissrichmond.com for details on the next Barbershop Talk!

