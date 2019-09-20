Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC Metro Area? Then You Need To Be At The 2019 Extensions Expo

As a hairstylist, it can be hard to get exposure and stand out in your craft. If you are a hairstylist or a student and you’re trying to improve your craft, learn more by the best in the industry, and network then you need to find yourself at the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in Newark New Jersey.
This annual event is presented by international stylist Tomeka James. James is an hairstylist, an innovator, owner of Tomeka’s Beauty, a hair instructor and more. Hair education is of the utmost importance to James and she’s quickly an industry favorite as she instructs on techniques and more. Her two day expo is to do just that. It’s a premiere trade show occurring September 29th and September 30th at the Marriott Hotel at Newark Airport.
If you are serious about your career or learning more about the world of weaves and haircare you should find yourself here. #TeamBeautiful found this to be an important educational opportunity for hairstylists so we went in as Silver sponsors for the event. James said, “We are thrilled to have Hello Beautiful onboard as we celebrate our 10th anniversary. Beauty, extensions, and styling are fast moving industries nowadays. Styles and techniques are changing overnight. To have an influential platform to recognize and support our initiatives and share insights of the business is remarkable for our presence.”
We agree! Styling professionals, students and brands will gather from all over the united states to receive quality hair extensions training, business training, beauty process and more. The event offers a wide and diverse range of hair weaving classes as well as access to vendors. There will be over 50 vendors exhibiting. This is imperative to help students and stylists take it to the next level. The event also features a VIP speed networking opportunity and an on-site Employment Lounge connecting stylists with job opportunities.
It’s not all business, it’s fun too! There will be exciting styling contests, so bring your best hair game – one of #TeamBeautiful will be participating in the judging panel.
Now – don’t think that this is expensive. Remember, you are investing in YOU. A One Day Pass is available for $50.00; One Day VIP Pass for $95.00, Two Day Pass for $75.00; and a Two Day VIP Pass for $199.00. The Speed Networking Breakfast costs only $25.00 and there are hands-on classes available for $150.00 to $300.00
You can find more information and buy tickets here.
