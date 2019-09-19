TJMS
HomeTJMS

White Cop Charged For Punching A Black High Schooler

A white police officer in Indiana has been charged with battery, false informing and perjury after hitting a Black high school student and lying about it.

Robert Lawson, 43, was caught on video punching a 17-year-old teen at Shortridge Highschool, yelling, “You want to go to jail? You want to go to jail? Let’s go!”

According to ABC, the 11-year police veteran was dishonest about the August 29 incident in official sworn statements. Lawson reportedly claimed he hit the student with an open fist because he thought the teen was going to hit him. He alleged officers on the scene handcuffed the teen without further force after the smack.

According to Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry, Lawson’s claims were believed to be “false and contrary” when compared to video of the incident. The video shows Lawson punching the teen with a closed fist and kicking him with his knee.

Lawson, who has been suspended without pay, claims another cop witnessed the teenager swing first, but that officer denied the claim.

Lawson claimed the teenager’s face was “clenched in anger” as he balled his hands into fists. The video reveals the student’s hands were not balled up right before the attack occurred.

ABC reports Lawson turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

It's National Police Week, Here Are Some Black Officers!

12 photos Launch gallery

It's National Police Week, Here Are Some Black Officers!

Continue reading It’s National Police Week, Here Are Some Black Officers!

It's National Police Week, Here Are Some Black Officers!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Cop Charged For Punching A Black High Schooler was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
African American family toasting soda glasses, enjoying barbecue on summer deck
Weekend Roundup: Hull Street Fest, ‘Passing Strange’ &…
 2 hours ago
09.20.19
Radio One Barbershop Talks - Nov 9, 2018
Barbershop Talk: Teens R Talking About Life After…
 9 hours ago
09.20.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 18 hours ago
09.20.19
35 items
NYFWNOIR: Black People Turned The Sidewalk Into Their…
 21 hours ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 21 hours ago
09.20.19
RHOA’s Kenya Moore, Husband Marc Daly File For…
 22 hours ago
09.20.19
5 items
Tom Welling To Make Comeback As Clark Kent…
 23 hours ago
09.20.19
Adwoa Aboah Gets Real About Her Acne Struggles
 23 hours ago
09.20.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 23 hours ago
09.20.19
11 items
Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower Was Absolutely…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
Tito Jackson Reminisces on His Favorite Michael Jackson…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
Chicago Police Accused Of New Coverup Over ‘Withheld’…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Colin Kaepernick Will…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close