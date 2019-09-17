KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried Chicken Sandwich… And It’s Coming To Richmond?!

Okay first off – wow.

Secondly, if Popeyes can finally debut a chicken sandwich that will make the whole world go crazy then KFC can remind us that they were one of the first fast-food brands to create something so wild that you have to talk about it. And KFC has done that (again) with a brand new sandwich they’re testing using donuts and fried chicken.

A test run for their brand new menu item is set to begin rolling out in 40+ locations in the Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia areas as well as Pittsburgh. Here’s how it breaks down:

KFC is set to offer a basket that pairs donuts with your choice of chicken tenders or drumsticks and yes, there’s a sandwich option to help you really enjoy this thing. The chicken-and-doughnut meal will cost $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two doughnuts. The sandwich version will only cost $6 and there’s a combo meal variety for $8.

If the sandwich is popular in those areas, KFC is more than likely going to spread the wealth across the country.

