Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitch On Trippie Redd?

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine had his day in court today and twitter has been buzzing after live tweets from Matthew Russell Lee, who is  in the court room, reported that 6ix9ine alleged that Trippie Redd was once the member of a gang. The two were thought to be known friends, and have worked on music together.

It was known that 6ix9ine would be testifying against his former TREWAY associates, but when Trippie was added into the conversation twitter took notice. Check out the tweets below.

Did 6ix9ine really snitch on Trippie Redd? Let us know what you think…

