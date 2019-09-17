CLOSE
Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Takes Shape

Last week it was announced that a Whitney Houston hologram tour would happen in 2020. We are learning more details. An Evening With Whitney will feature live musicians and backup dancers on stage.

The first set of dates will be in Mexico starting in January. The tour then moves to the UK and Europe. US dates are planned for next fall.

The tour is a collaboration between Houston’s estate and BASE Hologram. Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and the president of her estate, said the hologram will be an “authentic Whitney experience.”

Will you go see the show when it makes it to the US? What songs would you like to hear?

