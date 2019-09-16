CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With A Funny, Apocalyptic Sort Of Twist [Video]

High schoolers get the sci-fi treatment.

Austin Crute

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Netflix has been winning with their programming centered around teen life, including hits like 13 Reasons Why and On My Block. The streaming site is continuing the trend with their upcoming show Daybreak, only this time the coming-of-age drama involves some world-ending chaos.

According to Deadline, the dramedy will follow a group of high schoolers after an apocalypse as they navigate the new “strange and treacherous world.” What makes things worse is the nuclear blast had the nerve to occur on Homecoming night. With such situations, Daybreak is part “samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale.”

The series stars Matthew Broderick, who plays the principal of a high school overrun with teen tribes, including jocks, gamers and the 4-H Club. Broderick was once a high school icon himself thanks to 1986’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, so he should bring his own brand of teen comedy to the series.

Along with Broderick, Daybreak also features actors Krysta Rodriguez as the biology teacher and Colin Ford as the hero and everyday teenager Josh Wheeler. Sophie Simnett will play Sam Dean, the most admired girl at Glendale High while Austin Crute will play contemplative samurai Wesley Fists. Alyvia Alyn Lind will take on Angelica Green, the highly unstable kid genius, Cody Kearsley will play Turbo Bro Jock, the bloodthirsty head of the jocks, and Jeanté Godlock will be Mona Lisa, Turbo’s badass right-hand lady.

Daybreak is set to hit Netflix on October 24. You can check out the teaser trailer below!

‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With A Funny, Apocalyptic Sort Of Twist [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Photo of Whitney HOUSTON
Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Takes Shape
 59 mins ago
09.17.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 3 hours ago
09.17.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 11 hours ago
09.17.19
16 items
Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black…
 18 hours ago
09.17.19
Tamika Mallory Cuts Ties With Women’s March Amidst…
 18 hours ago
09.17.19
‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With…
 19 hours ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 21 hours ago
09.17.19
8 items
Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’…
 21 hours ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 22 hours ago
09.17.19
Naomi Campbell Served Up 1950’s Supermodel Style For…
 24 hours ago
09.17.19
Michael Jackson In 'Bad'
Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Says Child Claims Caused Death
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Legendary Black Beauty Brand ‘Fashion Fair’ Is For…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Condoleezza Rice Wants You To Stop Calling People…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close