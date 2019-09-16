Controversial Nike ‘Dream Crazy’ Ad Wins Emmy For Best Commercial

Nike’s controversial “Dream Crazy” commercial that centered around Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality and racial injustice won an Emmy for Best Commercial on Sunday.

The ad features Kaepernick narrating encouraging viewers to “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The commercial which also features Serena Williams and LeBron James, was slammed by conservatives and it was said that Nike was suffering due to protests of the brand, however, on the contrary, Nike sales soared.

Kaepernick sued the NFL for collusion and settled for an undisclosed amount after resigning from the San Francisco 49er in 2017.

Did the Emmy committee get it right? Is there another commercial that should’ve received an Emmy?

