Nick Cannon Says He Wanted Christina Milian To Catch Him Cheating

Nick Cannon is responding to his ex-girlfriend, Christina Milian’s claims that she went through his phone and that’s how she found out he was cheating on her. Nick said, I wasn’t cheating, you got to be in a relationship to cheat…if I am careless enough to allow myself to get caught that means I wanted to get caught.

He continued, the word is care less, you know what that means? I could care less. When asked if he remembered what his passcode was back then he said 0-0-0-0.

Guess he wasn’t kidding when he said he could care less? Have you ever gone thru someones phone? What did you find?

See story here