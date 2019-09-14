CLOSE
Mathew Knowles Reveals There’s an Unreleased Destiny’s Child Album

2001 Teen Choice Awards - Press Room

Source: SGranitz / Getty

In a recent interview, Mathew Knowles, father of Beyonce, said that he has an unreleased Destiny’s Child album that he plans to release at some point. Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical is on the way. It will premiere next year in Houston.

Mathew plans to release the album around the musical. I own the rights to an album. 16 songs. You will see the synergy between the album, book and musical.

He said he doesn’t officially have the blessings of Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle to put out the musical but none of them have said “don’t do it” either. Do you want to hear an old Destiny’s Child album?

See story here

 

