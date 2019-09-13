CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black Twitter Is On One With The Jokes

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Uncut Gems" Premiere

Source: GP Images / Getty

When we think of celebs debuting a new hair lewk, The Weeknd is the last person that comes to mind. A true fly below the radar type of guy, the singer mostly gets attention for his soothing voice and high-profile relationships.

Many of us know the Canada native for his chunky locs and cropped cut styles. So, once we found out that the “Try Me” singer was generating buzz in the hair department, we were immediately intrigued!

The true epitome of the saying “new hair, who’s this?,” the singer debuted his new TWA at the TIFF premiere of his upcoming film, Uncut Gems. The star hasn’t been in the public eye lately so once the photo made its rounds, it’s safe to say we were all shook.

If you ask us, the star is serving major Lionel Richie meets Tito Jackson vibes with this mane move. It’s definitely out of the box for the singer (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), but in true creative nature, there is absolutely nothing wrong with changing up your look.

While we’re still getting over our shock of his head-turning new ‘do, Black Twitter has been having a field day! From hilarious jokes to predictions of a new album on the way, we can always count on our Twitter family to give us a good laugh.

Keep clicking to check out some of the funny and lowkey true tweets about The Weeknd’s hair transformation.

The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black Twitter Is On One With The Jokes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Elevated above the City
Weekend Roundup: ‘Hustlers’, Afrikana, Tattoos, Vegfest & More!
 1 hour ago
09.13.19
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Responds to ‘Batman’ Casting Rumors, Says Poison…
 2 hours ago
09.13.19
DMX at House of Blues Chicago on May 4, 2019
DMX Is Back On Def Jam. It’s About…
 2 hours ago
09.13.19
Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to…
 7 hours ago
09.13.19
13 items
The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet…
 14 hours ago
09.13.19
Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad…
 16 hours ago
09.13.19
14 items
Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
 19 hours ago
09.13.19
25 items
#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black…
 19 hours ago
09.13.19
20 items
Jidenna’s Fine A** Brought His Bronze Beard &…
 20 hours ago
09.13.19
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
 20 hours ago
09.13.19
10 items
From Topknots To Bustiers, Normani’s Stiletto Continues To…
 21 hours ago
09.13.19
30 items
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On…
 21 hours ago
09.13.19
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
 21 hours ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close