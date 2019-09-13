Rihanna Responds to 'Batman' Casting Rumors , Says Poison Ivy Is One Of Her 'Obsessions'

During Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on Thursday night, the singer and beauty mogul commented on rumors of her portraying “Poison Ivy” in the upcoming Batman movie.

In response to Entertainment Tonight’s question about whether or not she’s getting ready to play the red-headed, green diva, “Wait, did I hint anything?” Rihanna responded.

In a recent Instagram video, Rihanna showed off a pair of black of ankle boots and captioned the video, “Bat-mobile, but make it fashion!”

The rumor mills also started churning when last week We Got This Covered claimed that a source said Warner Bros. had Rihanna on a shortlist to play Poison Ivy, not to mention a Rihanna/Poison Ivy mashup by Boss Logic that has recently surfaced online.

Although Rihanna revealed her “obsession” with Poison Ivy and admitted to dying her hair red after watching Uma Thurman in 1997’s Batman & Robin, do you think Rihanna will be cast as Poison Ivy in the upcoming Batman movie?

See story here