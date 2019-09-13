DMX Is Back On Def Jam. It’s About To Get Hot Again

DMX’s long-time collaborator Swizz Beatz is excited about what’s to come for the Yonkers rapper, sitting down with Angie Martinez, Swizz discusses DMX being back on Def Jam Records and what’s to come for “X.”

DMX spent most of 2018 behind bars for tax evasion and has since come out on the other side of drug addictions and controversy to headline Minnesota’s Soundset Festival and be featured on “Just In Case” a track for The Godfather of Harlem soundtrack, with Rick Ross and produced by Swizz.

Swizz discussed his loyalty to his friend and collaborator DMX saying “Certain people, I gotta cross the water, I’m like, damn. It’s raining out; I ain’t even bring my raincoat—but we gotta go. X is one of them [people].”

Swizz says after years of riding beside DMX he has no intention of leaving his side especially since Swizz says this is the “most consistent” DMX has been in years. The hit producer also revealed that DMX has several movie offers on the table and “Just In Case” will get the video treatment soon.

Do you think DMX is on his way to making the comeback we’ve all been waiting for? What do you think of DMX’s “Just In Case” featuring Rick Ross?

