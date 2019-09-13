CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to Dance!

Today we got a chance to hangout with big time triple threat…well quadruple threat! Singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist, Ne-Yo. For those of you who don’t know he’s written the biggest hits for Rihanna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Lionel Richie and much more. Ne-Yo is very much popping back on the scene, he talked about how he made the decision to take a quick break to focus on his children. His youngest son was born around the time his album was getting released so he felt the need it was important to be a father. You go Ne-Yo

We asked if he loves singing or writing more and he said he loves writing period, he remembers the sessions, the vibe, he just enjoys the creative process! He talked about how he wrote ‘Irreplaceable’

He talked about the wildest rumor he heard and denied it for the a millionth time. The rumor stated he was gay and had a high school fling. He expressed that although he has respect for the LGBTQ community that rumor was a flat out LIE and he never knew the guy who made the claim.  He played ThinkQuick and almost won until the word CURLY…mind you he has a song called Curly! Whew chile the ghetto! ThinkQuick

He will start filming of World of Dance in February with J-Lo stay watch out for him and his new Christmas coming soon!

Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to Dance! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to…
 4 hours ago
09.13.19
13 items
The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet…
 11 hours ago
09.13.19
Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad…
 13 hours ago
09.13.19
14 items
Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church…
 14 hours ago
09.13.19
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
 16 hours ago
09.13.19
25 items
#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black…
 16 hours ago
09.13.19
20 items
Jidenna’s Fine A** Brought His Bronze Beard &…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
10 items
From Topknots To Bustiers, Normani’s Stiletto Continues To…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
30 items
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
Say What? Black Woman Denied Pedicure For Being…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
Another One!: Baby #2 is On the Way…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
15 items
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On…
 19 hours ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close