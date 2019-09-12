CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With Shaun King: ‘I Tried To Engage Offline…’

The drama continues.

Shaun King and DeRay McKesson once worked closely together but had an epic falling out that played out on Twitter years ago. Like most social media feuds, it was hard to tell who was right or wrong, but people still took sides. Since then, they have rarely mentioned each other — until now. DeRay McKesson wrote a scathing and long piece on King.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

In a piece for Medium, McKesson goes on and on about how he trusted King, believed in his work but then noticed dismissiveness and bad communication. He then implies King stole money from Justice Together, where McKesson was a board member at one point, and said, “To date, it is not clear that Shaun filed the appropriate taxes for Justice Together, as there is no 990 form available for public review from the IRS website.”

He also slammed Shaun King’s fundraising report, claiming it was not independent.

McKesson also alleged he “did not ‘raise’ millions. He took credit for other people’s work… He takes credit for 100% of all funds raised for any fundraiser whose link he has ever posted online, in an e-mail blast, or re-tweeted.”

McKesson also referenced the Clarissa Brooks incident, where King demanded an apology after she reportedly said that he stole or spent money that was raised for Cyntoia Brown, which King claimed he never raised money for.

McKesson cites a bunch of failed projects from King.

Basically, McKesson believes King is a fraud.

King has been defending his name for weeks after Rihanna announced she will honor the Morehouse man at an upcoming awards ceremony. Social media went ham and demanded that she reconsider. In response, King released a 72-page report of “every single penny I’ve ever raised since” Black Lives Matter began.

The documents were compiled and authored in part by people like Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of The Women’s March and Co-Founder of Justice League NYC and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. The report focused on fundraisers that King promoted through his social media accounts and provided what King said was a full accounting of his financial relationship with Real Justice PAC and Action PAC along with five years of his tax returns. In addition, King said the authors of the fundraising report had unlimited access to his and his family’s checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, retirement accounts and money management software.

I’ve helped raise over $34.5 million for families, charities, causes, & campaigns,” King tweeted Tuesday morning. “A 7 person expert review board inspected every penny – including the past 5 years of my tax returns. Their 72 page report…”

In addition, the families of Nia Wilson, Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher and multiple other people killed in recent years vouched for King. The family of Botham Jean, the man who was killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger a year ago this Friday, had nothing but glowing words for King.

“We have had the pleasure of interacting with Shaun King in the months following Botham’s murder,” Jean’s family wrote. “Shaun has become more than another voice for our family. He has become our friend. He has advocated for the Jean family, spoke up for us, dried our tears and held our hands. We are grateful for his support as are many other families who have met him. In this photo Shaun King welcomed our family into his home to do what he does best — nourish.”

Read King’s full report here.

SEE ALSO:

Meghan McCain Reprimands ‘The View’ Audience For Clapping That Openly Racist John Kelly Was Fired

The Disturbing, Growing Trend of Police Fatally Shooting Suspects In The Back Without Consequence

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike's 'Just Do It' Campaign: Twitter Rejoices And Trump Supporters Implode

19 photos Launch gallery

Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike's 'Just Do It' Campaign: Twitter Rejoices And Trump Supporters Implode

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ Campaign: Twitter Rejoices And Trump Supporters Implode

Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike's 'Just Do It' Campaign: Twitter Rejoices And Trump Supporters Implode

After a long battle with the NFL, Colin Kaepernick continues to prove he doesn't need the NFL. SEE ALSO: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral The former San Francisco 49er is one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary campaign of their iconic "Just Do It" motto. The ad dropped on social media today with a photo of Kaepernick and the text, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." See below: https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1036697374452867072 Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN, "We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward." He continued, "We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce 'Just Do It' to a new generation of athletes." Of course, some people are so outraged that they are actually burning or destroying their Nike gear -- even after they paid for it. Nonetheless, Twitter is overjoyed. See the reactions below to Nike's ad with Colin Kaepernick and the so-called Nike boycott.

 

 

Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With Shaun King: ‘I Tried To Engage Offline…’ was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to…
 4 hours ago
09.13.19
13 items
The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet…
 11 hours ago
09.13.19
Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad…
 13 hours ago
09.13.19
14 items
Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church…
 14 hours ago
09.13.19
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
 16 hours ago
09.13.19
25 items
#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black…
 16 hours ago
09.13.19
20 items
Jidenna’s Fine A** Brought His Bronze Beard &…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
10 items
From Topknots To Bustiers, Normani’s Stiletto Continues To…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
30 items
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
Say What? Black Woman Denied Pedicure For Being…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
Another One!: Baby #2 is On the Way…
 18 hours ago
09.13.19
15 items
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On…
 19 hours ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close