When Tina Lewis went to Rose Nails Salon in Houston all she wanted was to be pampered with a much-needed pedicure. Instead, she claims she was met with fatphobia and denied services because of her weight.

According to KTRK, Lewis accused the salon of telling her they couldn’t help her because she was “too big” to fit in their pedicure chairs. Lewis was shocked.

“She was like, ‘What did she just say?’…I said, ‘Yes, mama, she just said that to me,’” she told the KTRK.

“I was like, ‘Can I get a pedicure? And what chair do I sit in?’ And (the employee) was like, the chairs were not big enough for me to sit in. And I was like, ‘Are you serious?’”

Marie Bui, an employee of the salon, told the news station that it was not her intention to hurt or offend Lewis.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry I cannot serve you because my spa chair is very small,’” she said, adding that a prior customer had damaged a chair because of her weight. Apparently, the salon alleges that they cannot afford to replace these chairs if they continue to get broken.

Meanwhile, Lewis ain’t trying to hear that noise.

“It was, like, very disrespectful. To me, I felt like it was discrimination.”

Lews is also clear: She won’t be going back there again…and honestly, we don’t blame her.

This isn’t the first time a woman has spoken out about this type of treatment at a nail salon.

Last September, a South Carolina woman claimed that she was turned away from getting her nails done because she weighed 250 pounds, PEOPLE reported.

Listen, it’s 2019 and the majority of folks are not a size 6. A recent study found that the average size of women in America is between 16-18. So it’s time for the beauty industry to get with the picture and adapt to reality.

Say What? Black Woman Denied Pedicure For Being ‘Too Big’ For Seat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com