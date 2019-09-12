CLOSE
Footage Of Antonio Brown And Accuser Britney Taylor

Antonio Brown As A Raider

Source: Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NFL headlines have been dominated by the actions of Antonio Brown….formerly with the Pittsburg Steelers and Oakland Raiders and his subsequently signing with the New England Patriots. Now rape allegations by former trainer Britney Taylor are under investigation

Brown has denied all allegations and has attributed the accusations to be a money grab from Taylor and her mother. While their relationship is still not defined and videos do not define if a crime happened or not, many speculate on the timing of the lawsuit with videos showing an obvious relationship beyond professional.

