Fantasia’s Song With Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Gets Shelved

Welp. Looks like we won’t hear the super collaboration between Fantasia, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan anytime soon. The song that was supposed to be on Fantasia’s upcoming album has been put on lockdown.

In an interview, Fantasia explained, “Unfortunately, it did not go through. It’s politics to this, and when you’re doing something independent and you’re stepping out against the grain, sometimes storms and tests will come; but I’m used to the rain, so I’m okay.”

Her album Sketchbook will be released on October 11th. What is your all-time favorite track featuring multiple artists?

