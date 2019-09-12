CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women Because They’re “Less Selfish.”

African American woman working at laptop in kitchen

Source: Hero Images / Getty

There is a post circulating on the internet that has people talking. A white male CEO who owns a near billion dollar business says that he prefers to hire black, educated women because he knows his business is in good hands. These women are never hired as the “help.” He hires white women as administrative assistants but never decision makers.

He said that black women are less selfish so he decided to surround himself with the people he always sees get sh*t done and that tends to be black women. He said he came from a family that told him that white people are privileged not smarter or superior.

What do you think about his philosophy?

See story here

White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women Because They’re “Less Selfish.”

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Fantasia
Fantasia’s Song With Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Gets…
 2 hours ago
09.12.19
African American woman working at laptop in kitchen
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…
 2 hours ago
09.12.19
Toy Story 4 Premiere
Christina Milian Hacked Into Nick Cannon’s Phone For…
 3 hours ago
09.12.19
14 items
Black On The Scene: Celebrities Slaying During NYFW
 16 hours ago
09.12.19
42 items
NYFWNOIR: Serena Williams Brought Out Baby Alexis On…
 18 hours ago
09.12.19
‘Harriet,’ ‘Dolemite,’ ‘Just Mercy’ And All The Highlights…
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
26 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The…
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
PinkSweat$ Reveals How He Got His Name X…
 20 hours ago
09.12.19
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 21 hours ago
09.12.19
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He…
 22 hours ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 22 hours ago
09.12.19
#NYFWNOIR: It Took Over 2 Suitcases Of Hair…
 23 hours ago
09.12.19
Ultrasound Photo Of A Human Fetus On Table
Teen’s Terrifying Pregnancy Scan Shows ‘Devil Baby’ Staring…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close