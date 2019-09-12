Christina Milian Hacked Into Nick Cannon’s Phone For One Month Before Breaking Up

In a recent interview Christina Milian revealed that when she was dating Nick Cannon she hacked into his phone to find out if he was cheating on her. He was.

She was out of the country and had time on her hands. She guessed his password on the first try and started reading. She didn’t break up with him until they were face-to-face which was a month later.

Asked why she waited so long, she said he was her first love. Nick Cannon publicly apologized on the air to her.

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done to find out if someone was cheating on you?

See story here