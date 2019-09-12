CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Christina Milian Hacked Into Nick Cannon’s Phone For One Month Before Breaking Up

Toy Story 4 Premiere

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

In a recent interview Christina Milian revealed that when she was dating Nick Cannon she hacked into his phone to find out if he was cheating on her. He was.

She was out of the country and had time on her hands. She guessed his password on the first try and started reading. She didn’t break up with him until they were face-to-face which was a month later.

Asked why she waited so long, she said he was her first love. Nick Cannon publicly apologized on the air to her.

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done to find out if someone was cheating on you?

See story here

Oh Baby! Christina Milian & Matt Pokora Share Photos From Their Gender Reveal Party
10 photos
Christina Milian Hacked Into Nick Cannon's Phone For One Month Before Breaking Up

Videos
Latest
Toy Story 4 Premiere
Christina Milian Hacked Into Nick Cannon’s Phone For…
 37 mins ago
09.12.19
14 items
Black On The Scene: Celebrities Slaying During NYFW
 14 hours ago
09.12.19
42 items
NYFWNOIR: Serena Williams Brought Out Baby Alexis On…
 16 hours ago
09.12.19
‘Harriet,’ ‘Dolemite,’ ‘Just Mercy’ And All The Highlights…
 16 hours ago
09.12.19
26 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets
 16 hours ago
09.12.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The…
 17 hours ago
09.12.19
PinkSweat$ Reveals How He Got His Name X…
 18 hours ago
09.12.19
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He…
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 20 hours ago
09.12.19
#NYFWNOIR: It Took Over 2 Suitcases Of Hair…
 21 hours ago
09.12.19
Ultrasound Photo Of A Human Fetus On Table
Teen’s Terrifying Pregnancy Scan Shows ‘Devil Baby’ Staring…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Not Mad At Kevin Hart…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Las Vegas Man Killed By Cops After He…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close