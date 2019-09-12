CLOSE
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 2, Jamira Burley & The Road To Freedom

On this week’s episode of the SpeakHER podcast we sat down with Jamira Burley, a pivotal voice in the movement for Black lives. We spoke about the role of the activist in today’s political climate, Jay-Z’s new initiative with the NFL and re-evaluating our “heroes” and lastly, what it will take for us as Black people to get free domestically and globally.

