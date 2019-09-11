Goodbye “Hot Girl Summer,” hello “Hot Girl Semester!”

Megan Thee Stallion is letting us mere mortals know that her new coined season means some serious sacrifice to get her thighs and snatched waist ready.

Enter her uber strict 7-day challenge:

“Day 1 hottie camp! We doing a 7-day challenge hotties ! -no bread -no sugar-no fried food-a gallon of water a day Don’t forget to get it in !!!,” she wrote on Instagram with an accompanying video.

That’s a lot Meg!

And we aren’t the only ones who think so.

Famous friends and fans weighed in as well.

SZA commented on the photo saying, “A GALLON ?? Tuh !!,”

Whether you are gonna take on the Texas-native rapper’s new diet, that’s up to you and regardless if you do, Megan has been clear that her Hot Girl movement is about empowerment and living your life on your own terms.

“It’s important that we have self-love and self-confidence because that’s where just feeling beautiful starts from,” she told HelloBeautiful back in August.

“Its really important as a woman you make sure to take that time to spend with yourself, so you always feel good about yourself at the end of the day.”

Our thoughts exactly!

Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester Challenge Means No Sugar Or Bread was originally published on hellobeautiful.com