Teen’s Terrifying Pregnancy Scan Shows ‘Devil Baby’ Staring Right Into Her Soul

A teen mother went in for an ultrasound to determine the gender of her baby and was met with a terrifying glimpse of her bundle of joy.

Iyanna Carrington, 17, was assured that the image of her baby was perfectly normal. The baby girl that stared back at the expectant parents looked more like a wolf-child than a baby.

“I’d never seen anything like it. I was going to see whether she was a boy or a girl. I love this devil baby so much already,” wrote Carrington on the caption of the ultrasound picture she posted on Instagram, “I said, ‘she looks like a ghost’ in the doctor’s office and the doctor said ‘yeah, that’s very [normal]’. She looked a bit crazy.”

Hopefully, we’ll get a look at the baby after birth to confirm that all is well. Were you shocked at the look of your baby after birth? Tell your story.

