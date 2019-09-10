CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamron Hall Describes When She Was Fired By NBC

Apollo Spring Gala 2017

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Tamron Hall’s new talk show debuted on Monday. For the first time, she has spoken out about being fired by NBC to be replaced by Megyn Kelly in the third hour of Today.

Hall told USA Today, “I was heartbroken. (Imagine) you’ve been putting in the work, and suddenly your employer says they’re phasing you out. I had some suspicions because I’m a reporter and I’m pretty intuitive, but no one wants to lose their job.”

She continued, “It wasn’t about who I was losing it to – it was like a relationship where you’re putting in 100% and the person who’s putting in less has the nerve to break up with you.”

Did you or will you watch Tamron’s new show?

See story here

 

Tamron Hall Describes When She Was Fired By NBC

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Artist Creates Illustration Featuring News Stories Of 2016 - But You Have To Find Them!
Video Of Toddlers Sharing A Hug Goes Viral
 2 hours ago
09.10.19
Alicia Keys | HERE
Alicia Keys Just Dropped $20M On This State-Of-The-Art…
 2 hours ago
09.10.19
Apollo Spring Gala 2017
Tamron Hall Describes When She Was Fired By…
 2 hours ago
09.10.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 12 hours ago
09.10.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
The Legend’s vs. #PresidentPAB ?
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Nicki Minaj Gives Us Sneak Peek Of Upcoming…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
Christian Siriano Made A ‘Bo Derek’ Mistake When…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B.…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
5 On It: Frenchie Davis
 22 hours ago
09.10.19
#NYFWNoir: Gina Edwards Partnered With Rebecca Minkoff To…
 24 hours ago
09.10.19
Pop Star Performing In Tokyo
Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife ‘Was Fearful Of Having Children…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Model Monday: Tiffany’s Flame Wants To Shine A…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019
Jennifer Lopez Says It’s Hard To Make Movies…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close