Tamron Hall Describes When She Was Fired By NBC

Tamron Hall’s new talk show debuted on Monday. For the first time, she has spoken out about being fired by NBC to be replaced by Megyn Kelly in the third hour of Today.

Hall told USA Today, “I was heartbroken. (Imagine) you’ve been putting in the work, and suddenly your employer says they’re phasing you out. I had some suspicions because I’m a reporter and I’m pretty intuitive, but no one wants to lose their job.”

She continued, “It wasn’t about who I was losing it to – it was like a relationship where you’re putting in 100% and the person who’s putting in less has the nerve to break up with you.”

Did you or will you watch Tamron’s new show?

