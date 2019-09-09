Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife ‘Was Fearful Of Having Children With King Of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, insists that her marriage to the “King of Pop” was real and was consummated, but she was fearful about having kids with Jackson.

Presley was married to Jackson between 1994 and 1996, during the height of his allegations of child sexual abuse. Reports of Jackson being frustrated with Presley not wanting kids reveal that the pop singer wanted kids so badly that he threatened to leave Presley for Debbie Rowe in order to become a father.

Presley, who spoke to Oprah in 2010, says there was “pressure to have children and I did want to…I was looking into the future and I was thinking I don’t ever want to get into a custody battle with him.”

“I know, I’ve had children. I knew bringing children into certain circumstances, you have to make sure everything’s safe and secure and okay. I wanted to make sure that he and I were really united. We were going to be up against so much,” says Presley.

Do you think Lisa Marie was right in being concerned with having children with Michael Jackson? Presley allegedly has a book detailing her marriage to Jackson in the works, would you read it?

See story here