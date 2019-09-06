CLOSE
Bars: Casanova’s “So Brooklyn” Challenge Has Rappers Dropping Heat From BK To London

Skilled rhymers make their presence known on social media.

Casanova

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Once every blue moon, Brooklyn will happily remind you that they’re one of the undisputed leaders of hip hop.

Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G. and Big Daddy Kane are just a few greats who’ve hailed from the New York City borough and now, Casanova is reminding the world why we should always take notice to BK with his track “So Brooklyn.”

 

The song, which features fellow Brooklynite Fabolous, has inspired other natives of the borough to show off their rap skills with the #SoBrooklyn challenge. So far, the hashtag has inspired over 5,000 posts on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, where rappers are sharing their best bars.

Even prominent rappers, who’ve been in the game for years, have joined in. Rapper and host of Genius’ For The Record, Rob Markman, repped Flatbush to the fullest.

 

Memphis Bleek also dropped bars repping BK and Marcy projects.

 

Papoose let his Brooklyn pride shine with his own freestyle.

 

Eventually, the challenge transcended New York and rappers from Virginia, to New Jersey to Philly were showcasing their skills.

View this post on Instagram

#sobrooklyn #sophilly

A post shared by Roshan Lacend (@shandollar) on

 

Hit the flip for some more freestyles sure to grab the attention of rap fans across the globe.

