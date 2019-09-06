CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video]

Quality Control Music Presents: BAQC To School Block Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Quality Control’s newest signee Layton Greene is vying for the R&B Princess crown with her cutesy single “Leave Em Alone.”

But, aside from bad boys, what else can’t Layton Greene live without? We caught up with the singer to get that answer. Press play below.

See Also: Layton Greene Talks About Being Signed To Quality Control, Her Musical Inspirations+ Plays Think Quick

See Also: YBN Cordae Puts His 90s Knowledge To The Test [Exclusive Video]

See Also: Is Jess Hilarious Getting Her Own TV Show? | One to Know with Raven Paris

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
30 items
#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show…
 17 hours ago
09.07.19
Bars: Casanova’s “So Brooklyn” Challenge Has Rappers Dropping…
 21 hours ago
09.07.19
Indya Moore’s Keepsake Earrings Honor The Black Trans…
 21 hours ago
09.07.19
The Similarities Between Robert Mugabe And Donald Trump…
 22 hours ago
09.07.19
Behind The Scenes: Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Gives Looks…
 23 hours ago
09.07.19
12 items
12 Times Idris Elba Was A Dark Chocolate…
 23 hours ago
09.07.19
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 1 day ago
09.07.19
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Could Be DC’s New Poison Ivy In…
 1 day ago
09.07.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West Confirms “Jesus Is King” Album
 1 day ago
09.07.19
Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She…
 1 day ago
09.07.19
Africa Miranda Teams Up With TJ Maxx To…
 1 day ago
09.07.19
10 items
#NYFWNoir: Top 10 Street Style Looks From Day…
 1 day ago
09.07.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Local Aerospace Engineer Tiffany Davis Being Honored With…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close