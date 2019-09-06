CLOSE
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating

Color us surprise with this new couple. Apparently, YG and Kehlani are in a relationship and the two confirmed it with a night on the town last night during Fashion Week in New York.

cats out the bag. 😘

The pair’s new relationship comes a few months after both became parents, Kehlani for the first time to her adorable baby girl Adeya and YG for the second with his daughter, Vibe Jackson. Both were spotted during the KITH event holding hands as captured by TMZ. It’s a little California love and we are here for it!

Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating was originally published on theboxhouston.com

