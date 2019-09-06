Kanye West Confirms “Jesus Is King” Album

After a few days of leaks and speculation, we have an official word about Kanye West’s new album. As previously reported, it will be called Jesus Is King.

The inspirational album was officially announced on Kanye’s website with a picture of a notepad featuring the tracklisting. His wife, Kim Kardashian, shared the list earlier this week. The album will be released on September 27th.

