CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Confirms “Jesus Is King” Album

MTV Video Music Awards 2016

Source: WENN.com / WENN

After a few days of leaks and speculation, we have an official word about Kanye West’s new album. As previously reported, it will be called Jesus Is King.

The inspirational album was officially announced on Kanye’s website with a picture of a notepad featuring the tracklisting. His wife, Kim Kardashian, shared the list earlier this week. The album will be released on September 27th.

Are you intrigued by the album? Do you have a favorite inspirational song that was performed by a contemporary artist?

See story here

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken
17 photos

 

Kanye West Confirms "Jesus Is King" Album

Videos
Latest
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Could Be DC’s New Poison Ivy In…
 4 hours ago
09.06.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West Confirms “Jesus Is King” Album
 4 hours ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 19 hours ago
09.06.19
Local Aerospace Engineer Tiffany Davis Being Honored With…
 20 hours ago
09.06.19
10 items
#ManeTalk: Sanaa Lathan Slays In These Protective Styles
 20 hours ago
09.06.19
10 items
Fifteen and Fly! Marsai Martin Glowed In Neon…
 20 hours ago
09.06.19
New Movie Trailer Starring Sterling K. Brown Will…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Fans Respond As Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement From…
 23 hours ago
09.06.19
Kevin Hart Gaslighting Lil Nas X Wasn’t The…
 23 hours ago
09.06.19
Couch Time With Big Ray with Philip Bailey…
 23 hours ago
09.06.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Bill Hader Explains How Snoop Dogg Shut Down…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
The Pescetarian Diet Helped NeNe Leakes Lose Weight,…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
#BuyBlack: Four Celebs With Haircare Lines You Should…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close