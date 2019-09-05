Local Aerospace Engineer Tiffany Davis Being Honored With Black Girls Rock Tech Award [Video]

Tiffany N. Davis is an aerospace engineer, a rocket scientist, she is a young dreamer from Washington, DC reaching for the stars and beyond. Tiffany promotes boldness, faith in artistry, utilizing “the power of finesse” and embracing the struggle to get the greatest results you want in life. Tiffany is an advocate for encouraging other young women to follow their own passions no matter the size or level of difficulty. Tiffany plans on focusing her studies on artificial intelligence and machine learning applications with the hope of using those for future space exploration missions. Tiffany is currently working in Washington D.C. as a spacecraft engineer in Boeing’s Mission Operations and Engineering group.

Tiffany stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk about her recent honor by Black Girls Rock on BET. Tiffany will be honored Sunday, September 8th at 8:00 pm on BET for the Black Girls Rock Tech award. She also discussed being honored by our forever President Barack Obama and why she’s dedicated to getting more students of color.

