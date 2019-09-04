CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy Special Aimed For T.V. Or Streaming

She's fully prepared to make fun of her own life and others.

Paper Magazine 2011 Nightlife Awards

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Wendy Williams is not stopping anytime soon, despite health issues and marriage woes. Along with gearing up for a biopic, Wendy is lending her voice to the stand-up comedy world with an upcoming special she’s shopping around to premium networks and streaming platforms.

According to Deadline, Wendy is pushing the special fresh off her own live stand-up tour earlier this year. The T.V. special will be called Wendy Williams & Friends Presents: For The Record and the 90-minute show will feature Wendy’s take on a variety of topics. Of course, she’ll tackle the ups and downs of her own life, but she’ll also tackle the tabloid headlines similar to how she operates on The Wendy Williams Show. The special will also include other stand-ups like Royale Watkins, Carmen Barton, Mark Viera and newcomer Kristen Sivills. 

The special will be produced by Back Roads Entertainment, which is responsible for BET’s 50 Cent show 50 Central.

Wendy explained:

“Listen, people are talking about me and my life, but they have no idea. And since comedy has always been the best source of therapy for me, I’m using this special to tell some really good stories and have my comedian friends do some great comedy we can all relate to.”

It should definitely be a “Hot Topic” once released.

Now to find the right network!

Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy Special Aimed For T.V. Or Streaming was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Makes Major Boss Moves…
 11 hours ago
09.05.19
TV Personality Kalen Allen Delivers Epic Beyonce Tribute…
 16 hours ago
09.05.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 18 hours ago
09.05.19
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
 19 hours ago
09.05.19
Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In…
 21 hours ago
09.05.19
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 22 hours ago
09.05.19
King Of Riffs & Hits: A Reminder Of…
 22 hours ago
09.05.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 22 hours ago
09.05.19
Black Fathers Attempt To Do Their Daughters’ Hair…
 24 hours ago
09.05.19
10 items
‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Mostly ‘Cat Washes’ &…
 24 hours ago
09.05.19
Reebok x Cardi B - Meet You There
Cardi B Teaches Constance Wu How To Give…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Promises To Help Bahamas After Dorian Devastates…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
NFL, Roc Nation Donate $400k In Chicago, Meek…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
18 items
Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close