King Of Riffs & Hits: A Reminder Of LaShawn Daniels’ Imprint On The Music Industry

Lashawn Daniels

Source: Leon Bennett / Contributor / Getty

Often times we only celebrate and honor the great stars of our time — but it’s very rare for the public to fall in love with the stars behind the stars. That was certainly the case for Lashawn Daniels.

 

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and producer was the mastermind behind some of our favorite classics by some of our favorite artists, including Michael Jackson, Brandy and Whitney Houston. On Wednesday, news broke that our beloved riff God had died at the tender age of 41. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

LaShawn’s family, friends and fans took to social media immediately after the news. Many are just shocked and devastated.

 

Most of us may remember LaShawn as friends and vocal coach of Tamar Braxton during the Tamar & Vince Show days.

Who can forget this classic scene?

But before he made his mark in the reality tv world, Daniels was already a big name in music industry.

Known to friends as Big Shiz, LaShawn was the pen behind some of the biggest pop and r&b hits of the 90’s and 2000’s; including Brandy & Monica’s smash record “The Boy Is Mine”. In a 2018 episode of The Fader Explains, hosts break down the story of how Daniels, Brandy & Monica came together to create the 1998 single.

Toni Braxton‘s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” was also a huge moment for the songwriter who penned the smash hit with Darkchild, which one them the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2001.

LaShawn is survived by wife April Daniels and sons Omarr, Tahshon, & Jett. Music will never be the same again. Prayers to the Daniels family.

Hit the flip for more hits written and produced by the late, great LaShawn Daniels.

King Of Riffs & Hits: A Reminder Of LaShawn Daniels’ Imprint On The Music Industry was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
