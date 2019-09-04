CLOSE
Erica Campbell Talks About Her New Book, Ministry, Parenting & More [WATCH]

Grammy Award–winning gospel singer, television star, and radio host Erica Campbell can now add author to her lengthy list of achievements.

Campbell has released “More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty” which explores discovering who you are beneath the surface.

The California native sat down with Sybil Wilkes at the 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion to discuss her book, motherhood, marriage, and so much more. In the clip above, Campbell reveals how she developed ministry which she admits she did not always think was a part of her path.

Click here to watch the full video on our Youtube channel.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

