Cardi B Teaches Constance Wu How To Give A Lap Dance In New Look At ‘Hustlers’

We’re getting closer to the release of the Jennifer Lopez-led “Hustlers” movie. A new clip has surfaced which shows Constance Wu learning how to use the pole and give the proper lap dance.

Wu, who plays “Destiny” in the new movie, told Entertainment Weekly that she didn’t have the “intuition” of a dancer, “She’s like, ‘Show me what you’ve got!’ So, I try. She’s like, ‘Honey, no! This is terrible!’” Wu said of her first lap dance with Cardi, “I didn’t have to try that hard to be terrible. It’s not my intuition, so she was like, ‘No, no, no, you can’t do this! This is what you’ve got to do,’ and she explained what you’ve gotta do and why you do it. You could tell she knew the job and how to do it well, and she definitely taught me!”

“Hustlers” is based on a true story from Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York Magazine article The Hustlers At Scores, where strippers drugged Wall Street executives and stole money using their credit cards.

“Hustlers” hits movie screens on Friday, September 13th. Are you planning on seeing “Hustlers?” What is your favorite stripper move?

