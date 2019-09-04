CLOSE
Rihanna Promises To Help Bahamas After Dorian Devastates Islands

Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

Rihanna has vowed to help the people in the Bahamas, the Carribean queen tweeted her thoughts after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island.

“It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas,” she wrote to Twitter on Monday (Sept. 2). “You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorian #Bahamas.”

Rihanna, who was awarded Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year award in 2017, worked with her foundation to provide relief after hurricanes, Irma, Maria, and Harvey.

Which artist do you think gives back the most?

See story here

