Lion King Remake Beats Avengers To Become 7th Biggest Movie Of All Time

Over the Labor Day holiday, Disney continued to rake in the big bucks with their remake of The Lion King. The Jon Favreau directed remake of the 1994 animated classic is now the 7th biggest movie of all time.

Bringing in $1.56 billion globally, The Lion King could take over Jurassic World, which sits at the number six spot.

With the success of the life-like rendition of the story of Simba, Avengers has now sled to the number 8th biggest movie of all time with $1.51 billion in ticket sales.

Disney isn’t done either, there’s still big releases on the way for 2019, with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to make their box office debuts, Disney could bring in $10 billion for 2019, making it the studio the highest earner at the box office in a calendar year, not bad for the mouse.

What has been your favorite Disney release this year?

