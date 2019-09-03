Malik Yoba Has A Message For Fans After Sharing He Is Attracted To Trans Women

Empire star recently spoke out about his love for trans women and now he’s thanking fans for their support. He also apologized to his children who have received quite a bit of criticism on social media due to their father’s confession.

“I apologize to my own children because my kids got some foul messages with folks thinking that it’s okay because you don’t understand something,” he said in an Instagram video. “Just because you don’t understand something does not make it wrong or does not make people wrong. I don’t even understand all of it, but I’m willing to ask questions. I’m willing to align myself to get close to so that I can understand…”

On the heels of Yoba’s confession, a trans woman posted a lengthy message to Facebook claiming to have had sex with Yoba as a teen sex worker in New York.

“Mariah” wrote, “What Malik paid me to do, as a 13 and 16-year-old, wasn’t love, his ignoring that I was clearly a child prostitute, wasn’t love. Paying for cheap thrills and secret orgasms; begging for unsafe, unprotected sex from a runaway Trans teen, while enjoying stardom as a successful artist and businessman ….isn’t love.”

