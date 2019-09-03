People With Gun Demand Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

A new week and another outrageous story about the infamous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. A group of people armed with a gun tried to take over a Popeyes location in Houston on Monday demanding the sandwich.

Two women, three men, and a baby were told that the restaurant was out of sandwiches at the drive-thru. That answer didn’t sit well with the customers so they attempted to bust into the store.

An employee locked the people out. Houston Police say this was an aggravated assault because one man “displayed a weapon and threatened employees.” Authorities are looking for the people responsible for the scare. There was surveillance video of the incident.

Have you seen someone lose it at a fast-food restaurant?

