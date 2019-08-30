CLOSE
Women Be Winnin’: Former Richmond Jock, TT Torrez, Celebrates Women In Music With Star Studded #GoGetHer Dinner 

Dope women honoring even doper women is something we’ll never get tired of seeing.

On Wednesday, Former Richmond jock and current Hot 97 Music Director and Multimedia Personality TT Torrez hosted an intimate #GoGetHer dinner, presented by Hennessy at STK in NYC, to honor women who are breaking barriers and setting all-new standards for women in music. The fabulous dinner included a hand-selected group of women in music, including recording artists, record label executives, influencers, music marketing execs and media.

It wouldn’t be a celebration without acknowledging a few special people in the room. #GoGetHer honored two female music executives Thea Mitchem Executive Vice President of Programming for IheartMedia and LaTrice Burnette General Manager and Executive Vice President of Island Records. Power 105.1’s Honey German was also granted the Rising Star award.

The star-studded event included guest speakers like Kevin Liles and DJ Khaled. Attendees included Chaka Pilgrim, Yo Gotti, Traci Adams, Juliette Jones, Natina Nimene, Laura Stylez, Megan Ryte, Tameka Mallory, Gia Peppers, and more.

 

Torrez says women are often overlooked in the music industry and wants to remind them that when they work together and support one another there are no boundaries to what they can achieve.

“This event series was never about me. It’s about the most influential women who have inspired me along my journey as well as bringing along the ones behind me.”

Yessss! Congrats to TT Torrez on a dope event. And salute to all the women who were honored.

