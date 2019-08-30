Meek Mill To Perform At NFL Kickoff Concert

Meek Mill and Rhapsody will perform at a free concert to open the NFL season in Chicago. The performance in Grant Park will happen Thursday, September 5th before the NFL Kickoff Game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Both artists will host two Chicago-based community groups for the concert. This is the first collaboration between Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL.

Do you think this concert will quiet Jay-Z’s detractors for his decision to partner with the league?

See story here