R. Kelly Wants To Be Let Out Of Solitary Confinement

R. Kelly’s lawyer says his client is “enduring cruel and unusual punishment” being locked down in solitary confinement as he awaits trial on sexual misconduct charges. Attorney Steve Greenberg filed papers on Thursday asking a judge to let Kelly roam the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago with the rest of the prison population.

Greenberg says that Kelly is being held in the most restrictive floor of the jail. Officials say that Kelly’s “offenses and notoriety” are good reasons to keep him in solitary.

Would you agree that R. Kelly staying in solitary might be the best for his current safety?

See story here