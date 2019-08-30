CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly Wants To Be Let Out Of Solitary Confinement

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly’s lawyer says his client is “enduring cruel and unusual punishment” being locked down in solitary confinement as he awaits trial on sexual misconduct charges. Attorney Steve Greenberg filed papers on Thursday asking a judge to let Kelly roam the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago with the rest of the prison population.

Greenberg says that Kelly is being held in the most restrictive floor of the jail. Officials say that Kelly’s “offenses and notoriety” are good reasons to keep him in solitary.

Would you agree that R. Kelly staying in solitary might be the best for his current safety?

See story here

Tichina Arnold Gets Dragged For Insinuating That Black Folks Shouldn’t Turn Their Backs On Black Men Like R. Kelly
30 photos
R. Kelly Wants To Be Let Out Of Solitary Confinement

Videos
Latest
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill To Perform At NFL Kickoff Concert
 8 mins ago
08.30.19
R. Kelly Mugshot
R. Kelly Wants To Be Let Out Of…
 1 hour ago
08.30.19
SZA in Jordan Brand gear 4
SZA Gets Love For Helping A Fan Get…
 5 hours ago
08.30.19
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…
 21 hours ago
08.30.19
Kim Kardashian Tweets Out The Title, Tracklist, And…
 22 hours ago
08.30.19
No Cap: ‘Shazam!’ Is The Best Comic Movie…
 22 hours ago
08.30.19
Alice Marie Johnson Is The Newest Model For…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 24 hours ago
08.30.19
10 items
#ThirstTrapThursday…Big Sean And His Afro Are Dripping With…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Remember When? Mahershala Ali Was In ‘The Curious…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Aveda Launches It’s First-Ever Vegan Lipstick Collection
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Tom Joyner & Sybil Wilkes Visit The NASA…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
QUIZ: Which Fairy Tale Are You?
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close