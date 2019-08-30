SZA Gets Love For Helping A Fan Get New Kidney

SZA is receiving admiration for assisting in saving a fan’s life. A Twitter thread asked, “What was the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?”

SZA fan Lean Jevon wrote, “SZA gave me her #, got me into two concerts of hers free and on tour bus, sent me and my wife to Universal Studios before I started chemo, helped me pay for chemo, donated $ (which will remain undisclosed), shared my fundraiser several times, & helped find me a kidney.

Fans responded by praising SZA’s efforts in re-tweets. What is the nicest thing someone has done for you? How did you thank them?

See story here