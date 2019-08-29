CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

QUIZ: Which Fairy Tale Are You?

Princess Tiana's Official Induction Into The Disney Princess Royal Court

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Fairy Tales are all the rage these days. It’s as they’re playing on the fact that millennials love Nostalgia.

Over the past couple of years, live action remakes of our favorite DIsney tales have taken over the box office. Stories like Alice In Wonderland and The Jungle Book have been introduced to a whole new audience, thanks to their remakes.

In a year or so, another Disney do-over is set to change the way young kids view fairy tales forever. The Little Mermaid Live Action remake is shifting the culture in a major way. Firstly, Ariel is being played by beautiful, Black young Queen Halle Bailey, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda is behind the music, and comedian Awkwafina will take on the role of Scuttle the seagull.

 

Of course, folks had lots to say about the multicultural cast. Especially the fact that Ariel is being played by a Black Woman. 

But who cares what the haters got to say. #ThatsOurAriel. The point of fairy tales is to imagine that you can be whatever you want to be — whether that be a living candle, or a genie. Which classic fairy tale story are you?

Take the quiz to find out. 

QUIZ: Which Fairy Tale Are You? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…
 14 hours ago
08.30.19
Kim Kardashian Tweets Out The Title, Tracklist, And…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
No Cap: ‘Shazam!’ Is The Best Comic Movie…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
Alice Marie Johnson Is The Newest Model For…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 17 hours ago
08.30.19
10 items
#ThirstTrapThursday…Big Sean And His Afro Are Dripping With…
 18 hours ago
08.30.19
Remember When? Mahershala Ali Was In ‘The Curious…
 19 hours ago
08.30.19
Aveda Launches It’s First-Ever Vegan Lipstick Collection
 20 hours ago
08.30.19
Tom Joyner & Sybil Wilkes Visit The NASA…
 20 hours ago
08.30.19
QUIZ: Which Fairy Tale Are You?
 21 hours ago
08.30.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
Paul Mooney Disappearing From The Comedy Stage ‘For…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close