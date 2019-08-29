CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History

Ryan Russell

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

It’s 2019, and there’s not one openly LGBTQ player in the NBA or NFL. But all of that may change starting today. Former Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell bravely came out as bisexual in a recent interview with ESPN.com. The 27-year old NFL vet said in the interview:

“My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man. Out of love, admiration and respect, I want the next team to sign me valuing me for what I do and knowing who I truly am.”

Russell’s openness has garnered him much love and respect from fans and folks on social media.

Then there are the others.

But thankfully, the others aren’t  powerful enough to stop Ryan Russell from being free. And they certainly couldn’t stop the brave men and women throughout sports history who risked their careers by coming out as LGBT or Q.

Hit the flip to check out all the heroic men and women in sports who blazed the trail for athletes like Russell.

6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…
 14 hours ago
08.30.19
Kim Kardashian Tweets Out The Title, Tracklist, And…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
No Cap: ‘Shazam!’ Is The Best Comic Movie…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
Alice Marie Johnson Is The Newest Model For…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 17 hours ago
08.30.19
10 items
#ThirstTrapThursday…Big Sean And His Afro Are Dripping With…
 18 hours ago
08.30.19
Remember When? Mahershala Ali Was In ‘The Curious…
 19 hours ago
08.30.19
Aveda Launches It’s First-Ever Vegan Lipstick Collection
 20 hours ago
08.30.19
Tom Joyner & Sybil Wilkes Visit The NASA…
 20 hours ago
08.30.19
QUIZ: Which Fairy Tale Are You?
 21 hours ago
08.30.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
Paul Mooney Disappearing From The Comedy Stage ‘For…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close