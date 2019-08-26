CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And Why He’s Banned In 3 States! [EXCLUSIVE]

Damn, BeatKing‘s antics done got him banned in three different states?!

The Club God sits down with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to explain once and for all how the #CucumberChallenge started, why he creates different types of music for his fanbases, how he considers himself one of the pioneers of injecting club energy in the raps of Megan Thee Stallion and KenTheMan and why he can’t perform in certain cities in the Bible Belt.

“I’m banned in a city in Arkansas, a city in Texas … the Bible belt because my shows are too explicit! Cause when these females get naked and do this cucumber stuff, the city is turned upside down. I’ve done this at colleges and dean’s have called my manager asking us to take down the video … and I tell them, ‘I have daughters. I’ll take it down.’”

Plus, BeatKing breaks down why he has Club God Parenting and why he has to explain to his daughters that what he does is work — but they can’t repeat any of it! Plus, yes, his little girls laugh at the Cucumber Challenge videos too.

RELATED: BeatKing’s Cucumber Challenge Has Everybody Wilding Out!

RELATED: BeatKing Returns With His ‘Club God 6’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And Why He’s Banned In 3 States! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
20 items
Black Twitter Wants To Know How Queen Latifah’s…
 9 hours ago
08.27.19
6 items
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: #BlackTwitter Reacts To Trish Talking Trash…
 9 hours ago
08.27.19
It’s Safe To Say The Beckys In The…
 10 hours ago
08.27.19
0 item
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 11 hours ago
08.27.19
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
32 items
The Stars Hit The 2019 MTV Red Carpet
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
33 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
I Feel Superficial For Crying Over My Stretch…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
True To This: These Throwback Clips Of Keke…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
EXCLUSIVE: We Got All The Details On The…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
11 Essential Home Renovation Tips From Egypt Sherrod
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close