Pat McGrath Labs Reveal Next Mothership Palette & It’s To Die For

Makeup lovers, it’s time to make room in your arsenal for the latest must-have! When it comes to the beauty game, the brand  Pat McGrath Labs holds major weight. From spreading her magic through an array of editorials and Fashion Week presentations, there is truly no competition. Known as the mother of makeup, everything the brand creates always gets the seal of approval from fans and tastemakers. By the looks of it, the brand’s next creation will generate the same buzz.

One of the most coveted items from the brand, Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Palette, provides a beautiful range of neutrals and glitters that give off solar space vibes. Setting the standard for color payoff, blendability and pigmentation, the newest palette, Mothership VI: Midnight Sun, will easily become your newest favorite.

What we adore most about this palette is that it’s launching just in time for the Fall season. In a statement, the brand shared that Midnight Sun consists of “10 new illicitly pigmented, stunning shadows in a rapturous range of wicked coppers, deific bronzers, corruptible crimsons, glowing golds and venomous violets.” Gaining inspiration from one of mother’s personal obsessions, natural phenomena, this palette will instantly upgrade your makeup looks. The Fall season is a great time to welcome neutrals and gorgeous hues into your makeup looks and this palette will do just that!

View this post on Instagram

ECLIPSED EYES ⚡⚡⚡ Prepare to swipe endlessly the smouldering and surreal shades of the #MOTHERSHIPVI : Midnight Sun Eye Palette, including an opulent mix of captivating coppers, wicked violets, bold bronzes and GLOWING golds. ⚡⚡⚡ Shop it 9.6.19 at PATMcGRATH.COM. #PMGHowTo 一 Apply ‘XTREME BLACK’ PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil along the outer third of the lash line  一 Smudge the pencil through the outer corner using ‘XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow and a blending brush  一 Blend ‘TABOO’ eye shadow through the socket & crease using a blending brush  一  Swipe ‘BLOOD MOON 005’ pigment onto the lid  一 Define the lower lash line using PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘XTREME BLACK’  一 Soften the edges of the pencil using ‘XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow on a small detail brush  一 Apply Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner along the lash line & extend into a wing  一 Highlight the brow bone with ‘SKINSHOW MOON GLOW’ eye shadow  一 Apply FetishEYES Mascara & false lashes  一 Highlight the inner corner with ‘ASTRAL SOLSTICE’ pigment

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

Best of all, this palette comes all the way through with a cream to powder hybrid formula for a seamless application. Blending has never been any easier! This brand is truly in a class of its own! Much like the other Mothership palettes from the brand, you can expect Midnight Sun to hit the shelves at $125.00. While this offering may be a little pricey, we can honestly say that it’s absolutely worth it! Even better, while some offerings are only limited-edition, this palette will remain available with the brand’s full collection.

Ready to add this beautiful palette to your beauty collection? Look no further! The palette officially launches on the Pat McGrath Labs website on September 6th. You can also scoop up this palette in-store and online at Sephora, Bergdorf Goodman and Selfridges on September 13th. Get your coins ready!

