Just after being announced as the 2019 recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award, the legend Missy Elliott is blessing us with an EP and a new visual for the lead single ‘Throw It Back’
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The video opens with the reality that young hip hop heads have no idea who Elliott is or how she influenced hip hop. Teyanna Taylor makes a cameo in the video, astonished by the young hip hop enthusiast not knowing who Elliott as she leads them into the Hall of Missy.
In true Missy Elliott style, the video is full of color, wig snatching high fashion, and amazing dancing mixed with creative lyrics using her old song titles and reminding us that she is one of the trailblazers in the game.
Elliott will accept her long overdue 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award on August 26th 8/7central. You know the tribute is gonna be fiyah along with a star-studded performance. Missy Elliott’s new EP ‘Iconology’ is available on all major platforms.
Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award
Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
The Latest:
- Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’
- TRIED IT: Urban Skin Rx’s Microdermabrasion With Retinol Renewal Treatment Will Have Your Skin Glowing
- Cleveland Cop Urinates On 12 Year Old Girl At School Bus Stop
- Rihanna Buys Entire Baby Phat Archive
- Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Told Him To Turn Down NFL Deal
- Tyra Banks Defines Hair Goals In Her Latest Social Media Post
- FAB FINDS: The Best Beauty Products For Under $20.00
- Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare Products Behind Glass
- Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from Social Media
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Aunt Jackie Serves Insanity Once Again
Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com