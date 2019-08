Euclid, Ohio Police Department

Cleveland police officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, was arrested for attempting to kidnap and then allegedly recording himself urinating on a 12-year-old girl as she was waiting at her school bus stop.

The incident occurred last Friday in Euclid, Ohio and Officer Nhiwatiwa has been arrested on attempted kidnapping, assault and public indecency charges.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: