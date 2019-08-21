CLOSE
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People Track Those Who Have Ghosted Them

Should be fun.

Ghosting – (noun) gradually or quickly “disappearing” from a relationship (i.g. not responding to text messages, standing people up on dates, etc.)

If you haven’t been ghosted before, may God continue to have mercy on your soul.

But if you’re continually out here in this dating game, you know the bitter fruits of ghosting and suddenly getting ignored by the one you love (sure you might not love them, but ya’ll might as well be in a committed relationship if you’ve been talking for two weeks, right?)

If we’re to get realer than real, many of us have been on the other end of ghosting. Some of us have slowly creeped out of the lives of people we’ve been dating out of self-preservation, disinterest or just plain ain’t sh**-ness.

Well now, MTV thought it would be a bright idea to make a show about all this.

According to Shadow and Act, MTV is bringing to a screen near you Ghosted: Love Gone Missing. It will be hosted by singer/actor Travis Mills and the first Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The hosts will help distraught individuals track down and confront family members, friends and former lovers who left them hanging. The goal is to get to the bottom of why these people chucked the deuces, leaving folks devastated and dismayed. The eight episode series will explore how social media caused us to be more connected than ever, yet still undercuts communication and connection.

Whew!

So MTV is basically coming for our entire lives.

Cool.

The show will premiere with back-to-back episodes on September 10 at 9 p.m. E.T.

May all the excuses be valid and honest.

Everyone's In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People Track Those Who Have Ghosted Them was originally published on globalgrind.com

