TJMS
HomeTJMS

4 Students Shot During Party Near Clark Atlanta University

According to Channel 2 Action News, several students were injured in a shooting near the campus of Clark Atlanta University late Tuesday night, during a block party around 10:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found four female students, ages 17 through 19, with injuries. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are listed as stable.

The shooting took place on the steps of a library used by Clark Atlanta University, Spelman and Morehouse students.

According to reports, the gunfire was triggered by a confrontation.

“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other and the students in the crossfire,” said Atlanta Police Capt. William Rucker.

One Clark Atlanta University freshman told the station that she had second thoughts of hanging out before the first day classes.

“I was telling my roommates, I was like, ‘Ya’ll, its class tomorrow let’s stay in.’ Thank God I was taking forever to get dressed right after it happened,” said freshman Samone Wright.

One girl was shot in the chest, another in the leg and bullets grazed two other girls.

There is a security camera in the area that may have recorded the shooting.

Celebs Representing HBCUs

2 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

4 Students Shot During Party Near Clark Atlanta University was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Toy Story 4 Premiere
“The Matrix 4” Is Happening
 7 hours ago
08.21.19
AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi - Premiere Of Disney's 'Moana' - Red Carpet
Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Dreamy Hawaii Wedding With Lauren…
 7 hours ago
08.21.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
5 items
Jhene Aiko Is The New Face Of Kat…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hot Bod After Turning…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals
Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida
 1 day ago
08.20.19
20 items
Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
28 items
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close